Tottenham's Reguilon joins Atletico on season-long loan

Tottenham Hotspur's Spain left back Sergio Reguilon has joined Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal, the two clubs said on Tuesday.

Having come through Real Madrid's academy under then youth team coach Zinedine Zidane, Reguilon joined Spurs in 2020 after a season on loan at Sevilla where he won the Europa League.

The 25-year-old has made 67 appearances in all competitions in his two seasons at the Premier League club.