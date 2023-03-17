Sporting stun Arsenal in shootout to make Europa League last eight

Pedro Goncalves scored a magnificent equaliser for the visitors just past the hour-mark as he spotted home goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale off his line and struck a shot from just inside the Arsenal half, his 45-yard effort dipping into the net.

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Marcus Edwards was one-on-one with Ramsdale but had his shot saved, before Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard had just the goalkeeper to beat in extra-time but his strike was deflected onto the post.

"I think we did enough in some periods of the game but for most of the game we were not at the level that we should be," Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard told BT Sport.

"Part of the game we did well but we didn’t play our best football. It was a tight game and it could have gone both ways.

"It is a big blow to go out of this competition, it was a big goal for us. But now we have to come back stronger and make sure we finish well in the league."