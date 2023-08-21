Djokovic storms back to beat Alcaraz for Cincinnati title

"It did feel like a Grand Slam final, even more than that, to be honest."

The Serb was hobbled by the intense humidity in the tail end of the first set, barely moving when Alcaraz hit a backhand winner to grab the opener.

Alcaraz raced out to a 4-2 second-set lead and it appeared he might cruise to the finish line as his 36-year-old opponent looked cooked in the Ohio sun.

But Alcaraz would produce a poor service game while leading 4-3 that included four unforced errors to give life to the world number two.

In the second-set tiebreak Djokovic saved a championship point and went on to force a deciding set after winning a 25-shot rally.

During the break before the third set, a frustrated Alcaraz pounded his right hand against the plastic drinks container next to his chair, requiring a medical time out to tape his finger.

In the decider, Djokovic broke for a 5-3 lead but would then squander two match points in the next game.

The drama would continue when Djokovic missed an overhead for 5-5 and the players would ultimately arrive at another tiebreak, which Djokovic won on his fifth match point of the contest.

"It is going to be tough for me to talk right now but I tried to do my best," Alcaraz said.