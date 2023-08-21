    বাংলা

    Djokovic storms back to beat Alcaraz for Cincinnati title

    The win delivered Djokovic his 95th career title and 39th Masters 1000 crown

    Reuters
    Published : 21 August 2023, 02:43 AM
    Updated : 21 August 2023, 02:43 AM

    Novak Djokovic overcame a match point and stifling heat to beat world number one Carlos Alcaraz 5-7 7-6(7) 7-6(4) and win the Cincinnati Open in a heart-pounding thriller on Sunday.

    Djokovic collapsed on his back and ripped his shirt open after triumphing in the nearly four-hour contest to get revenge for his loss to the young Spaniard in last month's Wimbledon final.

    "So much to say and so little energy," Djokovic said while collecting his third Cincinnati Open title.

    "It has been a roller coaster and definitely one of the toughest and most exciting matches that I've ever been a part of in any tournament.

    "It did feel like a Grand Slam final, even more than that, to be honest."

    The Serb was hobbled by the intense humidity in the tail end of the first set, barely moving when Alcaraz hit a backhand winner to grab the opener.

    Alcaraz raced out to a 4-2 second-set lead and it appeared he might cruise to the finish line as his 36-year-old opponent looked cooked in the Ohio sun.

    But Alcaraz would produce a poor service game while leading 4-3 that included four unforced errors to give life to the world number two.

    In the second-set tiebreak Djokovic saved a championship point and went on to force a deciding set after winning a 25-shot rally.

    During the break before the third set, a frustrated Alcaraz pounded his right hand against the plastic drinks container next to his chair, requiring a medical time out to tape his finger.

    In the decider, Djokovic broke for a 5-3 lead but would then squander two match points in the next game.

    The drama would continue when Djokovic missed an overhead for 5-5 and the players would ultimately arrive at another tiebreak, which Djokovic won on his fifth match point of the contest.

    "It is going to be tough for me to talk right now but I tried to do my best," Alcaraz said.

    "I want to congratulate Novak once again. It's amazing to play against you, share the court with you, learn from you. This match was really close but I learned a lot."

    The win delivered Djokovic his 95th career title and 39th Masters 1000 crown.

    The tournament was Djokovic's first on US soil in two years after he was barred from entering the country because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

    He will look to add a 24th Grand Slam trophy to his collection at the upcoming US Open, which runs from Aug 28-Sept 10.

    "Every one of our matches goes the distance," Djokovic said to Alcaraz. The pair are now 2-2 in their generational rivalry.

    "Hopefully we can play in some weeks' time in New York," he said.

    "That would be nice for the crowd, I don't know about me."

    RELATED STORIES
    Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's quarter-final singles match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament on May 16, 2014. Credit: Reuters
    Fire still burns as Djokovic prepares for US return
    He is returning to the country for the first time in two years after being denied entry due to being unvaccinated for COVID-19
    Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 16, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after losing the final
    I've never faced a player like Alcaraz: Djokovic
    Alcaraz erased any doubts about his world number one status and avenged his cramp-affected loss to Djokovic in the French Open semi-final
    Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.
    Alcaraz bests Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon title
    The 36-year old Serbian had been indestructible on Wimbledon's Centre Court for a decade but finally met his match as he ran out of ideas to stop the 20-year old Spaniard
    Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - Jul 14, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
    'Alcaraz will have to kick Djokovic off his throne'
    The 20-year-old Spaniard will attempt to end Djokovic's 34-match winning run on the Wimbledon grass

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks