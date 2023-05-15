    বাংলা

    Djokovic says 'Big Four' rivalries made him tougher

    "Luckily for me, in my career, I managed to win more matches than I lost when I was facing difficult circumstances," the Serbian tennis star said

    Reuters
    Published : 15 May 2023, 05:30 AM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 05:30 AM

    Novak Djokovic said his rivalries with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray had helped him become stronger in the face of adversity, after the world number one battled his way into the last 16 of the Italian Open.

    The 35-year-old Serb was a set and a break up in Sunday's match with Grigor Dimitrov but was then dragged into a decider, where he raised his level again to close out a 6-3 4-6 6-1 win after more than two hours.

    "Luckily for me, in my career, I managed to win more matches than I lost when I was facing difficult circumstances," Djokovic said.

    "For a few years, whenever I needed to make that final step or win a Grand Slam, I didn't manage to do that, so I learned a lot.

    "I got stronger because of the rivalries, particularly with Federer, Nadal and Murray," he added.

    Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Murray were dubbed the 'Big Four' as they won a combined 67 Grand Slam titles in an unprecedented period of dominance and were involved in some of the most memorable matches over the last two decades.

    "Staying the course, staying patient and believing in the process and the journey," Djokovic said. "Understanding what works for you best, what's your winning formula mentally and also physically and emotionally, and then sticking to it."

    Djokovic, who is gunning for a men's record 23rd major title at the French Open starting later this month, will face Briton Cameron Norrie on Tuesday for a place in the Rome quarter-finals.

    RELATED STORIES
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his round of 16 match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Masters 1000, Monte Carlo Masters, Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France on April 13, 2023.
    Djokovic able to play at US Open
    Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against COVID-19, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccine status.
    ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 13, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his round of 16 match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti
    Djokovic hoping to hit top gear on clay after Banja Luka exit
    The loss is Djokovic's second early exit from a tournament in as many weeks
    ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 13, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his round of 16 match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti
    Djokovic's elbow not in 'ideal shape' ahead of French Open
    Djokovic suffered a third-round defeat to Lorenzo Musetti in Monte Carlo last week
    Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - Apr 11, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Russia's Ivan Gakhov
    Djokovic needs time to adapt after 'ugly' start on clay
    The Australian Open champion said the level of his tennis was "not very high" at the moment and he was not sure when it would pick up

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury