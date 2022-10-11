Arsenal's young guns show more resolve to confirm title ambitions

Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool not only took them back to the top of the Premier League but showed Mikel Arteta's side have added backbone and self-belief to their thrilling brand of football, making them title contenders at last.

Arsenal have sometimes been one of the Premier League's most exciting teams but have been characterised for their mental fragility and their tendency to crumble against top opponents.

Not anymore. In a pulsating match against Juergen Klopp's side, who pushed Manchester City all the way in last season's title race, they recovered twice from surrendering the lead to come out on top.

It was only the second time Arsenal have beaten Liverpool in the Premier League in the last seven years but the performance confirmed the team's new-found resolve.