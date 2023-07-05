As turmoil hits poor French suburbs, some look to football hero Mbappe

"There is no doubt that it (Mbappe tweeting) has been a factor which played an important role. He both paid tribute to Nahel, and expressed his desire for the situation to cool down," said Rohat Sari, a football coach at a Bondy sports club.

"If Mbappe's words weigh more than those of a minister, it's because he did something, he did something that we saw, that we liked and which made us feel something," he said.

Bondy children on their way to the sports club passed both a huge mural celebrating Paris St Germain striker Mbappe and his success as well as torched cars, evidence of the recent turmoil.

Eric Ousmane Ngam Atah, whose 12-year-old son Yacine plays football at the club, said he was grateful to Mbappe for speaking out in the way that he did. This had reinforced his status as a role model for youth in places like Bondy, he said.

"It gives them hope to see that someone who grew up here in the same conditions is as successful as they can be. It's a very important message that he had. It can appease them, because for them he is an example," said Atah.

In his first public comment on the dramatic chain of events, Mbappe tweeted on June 28 that he was aching for France, that the situation was unacceptable and that his thoughts were with the family of Nahel, who he described as an angel.