Messi headlines shortlist for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Argentina featured heavily in shortlists for FIFA's Best awards following their World Cup triumph, with forwards Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and coach Lionel Scaloni receiving nominations in their categories.

Messi, along with his Paris St Germain team mate Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland, are among the 14 players shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, the world governing body said on Thursday.

The trio are joined by last year's winner Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.