Amorim believes he is the 'dreamer' who can restore Man United to former glory

Ruben Amorim might be Manchester United's sixth permanent boss since they last hoisted the Premier League trophy in 2013, but the 39-year-old said he was the right man to finally restore the team to their former glory.

"I'm a little bit of a dreamer," Amorim said on Friday. "I believe in myself, I believe in the club, we have the same mindset.

"I truly believe in the players, I know you (media) don't believe a lot but I do. I want to try new things. You guys don't think it's possible, I do."

The Portuguese spoke at a crowded press conference at United's Carrington Training Centre, his first since he joined the team as their head coach on Nov 11, and two days ahead of his first match in charge on Sunday at Ipswich Town.

The intense scrutiny on one of the world's biggest clubs has turned the head coach's position into what many call "the impossible job."

Amorim shrugged off that notion with a laugh, despite the revolving door of managers to fail before him.

"Of course not," he said. "Call me naive, I truly believe I'm the right guy for the right moment. I'm not worried about that."

Despite having had just two training sessions with his new team because of the recent international break, Amorim promises fans will see a difference, but not a major overhaul, when they take the Portman Road pitch on Sunday.

"Simple things I think," Amorim said. "We lose the ball too often. We have to be better at running back and we have to be very good in the details.

"It's the small things, we have to improve the small things. Understanding the small things, I think is what I'm good at."

'BEST CLUB IN ENGLAND'

Nine Portuguese journalists attended Friday's event, according to the club, many of them greeting the former Sporting manager with a congratulatory handshake and a hug.

Amorim said he received a good luck message from compatriot and former United boss Jose Mourinho, that said "'It's a big club, lovely club with lovely people,' and he's correct, it still is," he said.

"(But) we are building a new club. I am a different guy. I hope to teach something different here to my players. It's the best club in England. We want to win, that's all."

Amorim was asked about the difference between his arrival at United and Mourinho joining Chelsea in 2004, when he became the first Portuguese manager in the Premier League.

"With all the Portuguese coaches, we've shown that we can be the best in the world," Amorim said. "(But) I'm different from Mourinho. I remember that time. You looked at Mourinho and felt he can win everywhere. It's not the same thing. He was European champion, I am not.

"Football is different nowadays, I think I am the right person for this moment. I am a young guy and I try to use this to help my players. Their young guys were (Frank) Lampard and these kind of players, nowadays it's so much different. I think I'm right for now."

Amorim, who is known for his crowd-pleasing style and charismatic personality, led Sporting to the Primeira Liga title in 2021, ending a 19-year league title drought, before winning a second last season.

After sacking Erik ten Hag on Oct 28 with the team languishing 14th in the league, they moved swiftly to secure Amorim, who is considered one of the top young managers in Europe.

Former assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy was appointed interim manager, and guided United to three wins in his four games in charge across all competitions, lifting them to 13th in the league table, just four points off third.