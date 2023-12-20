Club World Cup has given Man City chance to reset, says Rodri

While manager Pep Guardiola said De Bruyne, who has made only one league appearance this season due to a hamstring injury, has returned to training, but Haaland remains out.

The duo will miss Friday's final against Brazilian side Fluminense.

"We have to give our best to try to win everything because it will be history. It would be an amazing run if we end with five titles," Rodri said.

"(The last few games) left a very bad feeling in the changing room for us, so I think it was good for us to stop a little bit and then come here to the (Club) World Cup.

"When you're in that moment you're in this mixture of feeling that you have failed and dropping points. It's a time when you can't speak much, you have to be quiet, work as hard as you can and results will come out."