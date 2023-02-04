Leaders Arsenal sunk by Tarkowski header at Dyche's Everton

Tarkowski, who Dyche signed when he was at Burnley, said he hoped the win could help change the prospects for Everton, who had only won three league games all season before Saturday.

"It has been tough for us and the fans and for all the staff in the club. Hopefully this is the turning point for the club, there is a lot of talent here," he told BT Sport.

"It's taken me a while, I need to score more. What a great time to do it and a great day. It's back to work on Monday and we crack on.

"We've lacked that little bit of grit at times and that's what the fans want. We've seen what it's all about today."

It was the first time Everton had beaten a top-of-the table side in 11 years, with their last such win coming in January 2012 against Manchester City.

Toffees winger McNeil added: "We know how good they (Arsenal) are as a team, but we also know how good we are as a team as well with all the chances we had."