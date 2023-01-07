France head coach Deschamps extends contract until 2026

France head coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until July 2026, the French football federation (FFF) said in a statement on Saturday.

"The French Football Federation and Noel Le Graet, its president, are pleased to announce the extension of Didier Deschamps' contract as head of the French national team until June 2026," the statement read.

Deschamps' previous contract had expired after the 2022 World Cup, where France lost to Argentina in the final on penalties in Qatar.