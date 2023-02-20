LaLiga leaders Barcelona breeze past Cadiz 2-0

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski struck just before halftime to give the league leaders a 2-0 home win over lowly Cadiz on Sunday in their pursuit of a 27th Spanish title.

Unbeaten in their last 18 matches in all competitions, Barcelona extended their LaLiga winning streak to seven games, piling pressure on rivals Real Madrid, who won 2-0 at Osasuna on Saturday.

Barca top LaLiga on 59 points, eight clear of second-placed Real and 16 above Real Sociedad in third. Barcelona have never lost a title race when leading by eight points or more.