Brighton's home game v Palace postponed due to rail strike

Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace on Sept 17 has been postponed due to planned industrial action on the rail network, the league said on Wednesday.

Britain's rail network has been hit by major disruptions in the last few weeks as staff protest over pay and conditions, part of growing industrial unrest around the country as wages fail to keep pace with soaring inflation.

"Following a request to the Premier League Board by Brighton and Hove Albion FC, the club's home fixture against Crystal Palace FC, due to be played at 3pm on Saturday 17 September, has been regrettably postponed," the league said in a statement.