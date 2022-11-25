Ronaldo relishes 'beautiful moment' with new World Cup record

Cristiano Ronaldo said he was living a "beautiful moment" after becoming the first player to score in five men's World Cups as he helped Portugal to a 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday at the start of their campaign in Qatar.

"It's a beautiful moment in my fifth World Cup," Ronaldo told reporters. "We won. We started on a good foot. It's a very important win. We know in these competitions the first match is fundamental.

"It's another record too," he said. "That makes me very proud. I am very happy for the team to have put on excellent performance. It was difficult but we deserved to win."