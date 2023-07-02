    বাংলা

    Nissanka century earns Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup berth

    Sri Lanka chose to field first and restricted Zimbabwe to 165 all out in 32.2 overs

    Published : 2 July 2023, 01:50 PM
    Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 101 as Sri Lanka booked their place at the 50-over Cricket World Cup in India with a comprehensive nine wicket victory over hosts Zimbabwe in their qualifier in Bulawayo on Sunday. 

    Sri Lanka move to eight points in the Super Six stage of the preliminary tournament and cannot finish outside of the top two teams, who both earn a place at finals which will be played from Oct 5-Nov 19. 

    Zimbabwe have six points and remain in contention, but must beat Scotland (four points) in their final game on Tuesday to make sure. 

    Sri Lanka chose to field first and restricted Zimbabwe to 165 all out in 32.2 overs as off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana claimed career-best figures of 4-25 and Dilshan Madushanka took 3-15. 

    Sri Lanka never looked troubled in their reply and reached their target with 101 balls remaining as Nissanka bagged his second One-Day International century from 102 balls to guide his side to victory. 

    Sri Lanka have appeared at every World Cup and were victorious in 1996 as they beat Australia in the final.

    Two-time winners West Indies have failed to qualify for the first time after they lost to Scotland in their qualifier in Harare on Saturday.

