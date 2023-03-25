    বাংলা

    Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6bn bid for Manchester United: Sky Sports News​

    United's current owners, the Glazer family, began looking at options for the record 20-times English champions in November

    Reuters
    Published : 25 March 2023, 05:45 PM
    Updated : 25 March 2023, 05:45 PM

    Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a new bid to buy Manchester United which is believed to be worth around 5 billion pounds ($6.12 billion), Sky Sports News reported on Saturday. 

    Sheikh Jassim, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister, launched the bid in February. A spokesperson representing Sheikh Jassim said at the time that the bid was completely debt free, via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation.

    Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus also placed a bid on Thursday and told Reuters that he was willing to pay a premium for the English soccer club. 

    United's current owners, the Glazer family, began looking at options for the record 20-times English champions in November, including new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after they bought the Old Trafford club.

    Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

