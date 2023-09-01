Striking LA hotel workers ask Messi, Inter Miami to stay elsewhere

Striking workers at a Los Angeles hotel have appealed to Inter Miami and their captain Lionel Messi to stay away from their establishment when the team arrive for a match against LAFC on Sunday.

Employees at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica began picketing on Wednesday, joining thousands of hotel workers across the region who have gone out on strike this summer seeking better wages amid soaring housing costs.

"We have learned that Inter Miami and the great Lionel Messi are coming to Los Angeles this week for a match against LAFC on Sunday," Unite Here Local 11 said in a statement.