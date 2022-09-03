Qatar to allow beer sales at World Cup games 3 hours before kickoff

"We are working closely with FIFA, which is managing the relationship with the Qatari authorities, to ensure our activations for the tournament are executed respectfully and in compliance with local rules and regulations," a spokesperson for Budweiser brewer AB InBev said in an emailed statement.

Qatar's World Cup organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, did not respond to requests for comment about the World Cup controls on alcohol. Qatar's government media office directed requests to the Supreme Committee.

There are four matches scheduled on most days of the tournament's group stage, with the earliest match kicking off at 1 pm

It was not immediately clear how Qatar will handle beer sales ahead of the 1 pm Wales and Iran game on Friday Nov 25, when most Muslims in Qatar will be gathering at mosques for the weekly congregational prayer.

Qatar currently requires most shops and restaurants in the country to close during Friday prayers.

Questions have swirled around the role alcohol would play at this year's World Cup since Qatar won hosting rights in 2010. While not a "dry" state like neighbouring Saudi Arabia, consuming alcohol in public places is illegal in Qatar.

Visitors cannot bring alcohol into Qatar, even from airport duty free, and they cannot buy alcohol at the country's only liquor store, on the outskirts of Doha. Only foreign residents with permits can shop there for home consumption.

Visitors can drink at a few dozen licensed hotels and clubs, where a pint of beer can cost $18.