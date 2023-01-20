A crackerjack 5-4 closes the door on the Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry, for now

It was billed as both a friendly, and one last chance to see two of the greatest in the game go head-to-head. As a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain took on a Saudi All-Star XI on Thursday at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it turned into a nine-goal thriller that brought an exuberant close to the brilliant rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Both Ronaldo and Messi were in unfamiliar colours for the clash – Messi swapping the Catalan colours for PSG blue and Ronaldo donning the jersey for Saudi All-Star XI, a combined super team of players from the two major Riyadh-based clubs, Al-Nassr FC and Al Hilal SFC. But the effort on the field seemed to, for one shining hour, turn back the clock.

Fresh off the World Cup, PSG had their pick of top talent with Messi backed up by runner-up Kylian Mbappé, semi-finalist Achraf Hakimi and quarter-finalist Neymar all in the starting lineup. Ronaldo, meanwhile, was making his first professional appearance on Saudi Arabian soil and captaining his side to boot. Their mere presence on the field and on screens before kickoff led to massive eruptions of exuberance from the crowd.