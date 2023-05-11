Inter strike early to take control of semi-final derby

Inter Milan scored twice inside the opening 15 minutes to earn a 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday as they bid to become the first Italian team to win the competition since 2010.



Inter struck after eight and 11 minutes, with Edin Dzeko smashing in a close-range volley before Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled the lead from Federico Dimarco's cross.