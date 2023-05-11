    বাংলা

    Inter strike early to take control of semi-final derby

    The second leg is on Tuesday and the winners will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final

    Inter Milan scored twice inside the opening 15 minutes to earn a 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday as they bid to become the first Italian team to win the competition since 2010.


    Inter struck after eight and 11 minutes, with Edin Dzeko smashing in a close-range volley before Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled the lead from Federico Dimarco's cross.

    Milan, the hosts, looked shell-shocked and did not register an attempt on goal in the first half.

    They showed more attacking intent after the break but failed to create many clear chances, with strikes from Brahim Diaz and Junior Messias missing the target and Sandro Tonali hitting the post.


    The second leg is on Tuesday and the winners will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final.

