De Gea keen to sign contract extension at United

Goalkeeper David de Gea said he hopes to remain at Manchester United and help the Premier League club end their trophy drought after a "disaster" of a season.

De Gea's contract expires in June 2023 and the Spaniard, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011, said he was open to signing an extension.

"If they let me stay I will stay, for sure. I'm really comfortable, happy, and hopefully before I leave we can win something more," De Gea told reporters on Friday, adding that he had yet to open discussions about a renewal.

United endured a torrid campaign last season in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing sixth with 58 points - their lowest in the Premier League era.

The club also failed to win any silverware, extending their trophy drought to five years.

"We cannot do the same because it was a disaster," De Gea said. "It was very tough, embarrassing sometimes.

"Some games were a mess. It was painful, unacceptable. Sometimes, you have to feel pain to go up and keep going."

United play Aston Villa in a pre-season friendly in Perth later on Saturday before taking on Atletico Madrid in Norway on July 30.

They kick off their league campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug 7.