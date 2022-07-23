July 23 2022

    বাংলা

    De Gea keen to sign contract extension at United

    The Spaniard hopes to remain at Old Trafford beyond 2023 and help United end their trophy drought

    Reuters
    Published : 23 July 2022, 7:31 AM
    Updated : 23 July 2022, 7:31 AM

    Goalkeeper David de Gea said he hopes to remain at Manchester United and help the Premier League club end their trophy drought after a "disaster" of a season.

    De Gea's contract expires in June 2023 and the Spaniard, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011, said he was open to signing an extension.

    "If they let me stay I will stay, for sure. I'm really comfortable, happy, and hopefully before I leave we can win something more," De Gea told reporters on Friday, adding that he had yet to open discussions about a renewal.

    United endured a torrid campaign last season in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing sixth with 58 points - their lowest in the Premier League era.

    The club also failed to win any silverware, extending their trophy drought to five years.

    "We cannot do the same because it was a disaster," De Gea said. "It was very tough, embarrassing sometimes.

    "Some games were a mess. It was painful, unacceptable. Sometimes, you have to feel pain to go up and keep going."

    United play Aston Villa in a pre-season friendly in Perth later on Saturday before taking on Atletico Madrid in Norway on July 30.

    They kick off their league campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug 7.

    RELATED STORIES
    McLaughlin smashes world record as Miller-Uibo, Norman win 400m golds
    McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record
    American Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record to win the 400m hurdles final at the World Championships after powering home in 50.68 seconds
    Brewers outlast Rockies with walk-off win in 13th inning
    Brewers outlast Rockies with 13th inning walk-off
    Luis Urias delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 13th to give Milwaukee a 6-5 win in visit to Colorado
    England sweep to comprehensive win in ODI against South Africa
    England dominate S Africa to tie ODI series
    England secure a comprehensive 118-run victory in the second match at Old Trafford to square the three-match series at 1-1
    Zinchenko completes switch to Arsenal from Manchester City
    Zinchenko joins Arsenal from Man City
    Sky Sport said Arsenal would pay $36m up front with two million pounds in add-ons for the 25-year-old Ukrainian

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher