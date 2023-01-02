    বাংলা

    Nadal not too worried by shaky start to season before Australian Open

    Following an injury-ravaged 2022, Nadal lost his United Cup mixed team event opener to Briton Cameron Norrie last week

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 01:25 PM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 01:25 PM

    Rafa Nadal said losing two straight matches was hardly the ideal preparation for his Australian Open title defence, but the world number two believes he had no reason to feel alarmed ahead of the season's first Grand Slam starting in two weeks. 

    Following an injury-ravaged 2022, Nadal lost his United Cup mixed team event opener to Briton Cameron Norrie last week and Spain's 22-times Grand Slam champion then fell to Australian Alex de Minaur, who claimed a 3-6 6-1 7-5 win on Monday. 

    But Nadal, who needed pain-numbing injections on his foot en route to the French Open title and pulled out of his Wimbledon semi-final with an abdominal injury last year, said there were still positives despite his shaky start to the new season. 

    "Six hours on court almost. I need hours on court. I need battles like this," Nadal told reporters. "I didn't play much official matches the last six months, almost seven. Days like these two help. 

    "Of course with victories the process is faster, but I need to keep fighting. That's it. For moments, I played a good level of tennis. Playing good with the backhand. Changing directions with the forehand." 

    Nadal said he felt fine physically but needed to improve his speed and be more dynamic on the court to improve his confidence ahead of the Melbourne Park major. 

    "I have two weeks before the Australian Open starts. I can't say the situation is ideal but at the same time I can't say it's negative, because for moments I was playing good," Nadal said. 

    "I think that two matches is going to help me. I need to win a couple of matches. But the level wasn't that bad. Putting in perspective that I arrived needing a little bit more time. 

    "... I'm not too alarmed, too negative about what happened. I think it was a real chance to lose these kind of matches. Last year I lost two matches in Abu Dhabi, and that's it."

    RELATED STORIES
    A man takes a picture of the vehicle transporting Brazilian football legend Pele's body, at the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, January 2, 2023.
    Santos bids farewell to 'king of football' Pele
    Pele turned the Brazilian coastal city into a byword for football brilliance during a glittering club career
    Football - Champions League - Group A - Napoli v Liverpool - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - Sept 7, 2022 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looks on during the warm up before the match.
    Liverpool can't play monopoly in transfer window: Klopp
    The Liverpool boss says a big part of his philosophy is not constantly questioning players by telling them that the club need other players in their position
    Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - Aug 22, 2021 Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after the match
    Lukaku hopes to convince Chelsea to extend his stay at Inter
    The 29-year-old is on loan from Chelsea and sealing a permanent move back to Inter could be difficult
    Tennis - WTA 1000 - Guadalajara Open - Guadalajara, Mexico - October 19, 2022 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her second round match against Russia's Liudmila Samsonova REUTERS/Henry Romero
    Wimbledon ban on players ‘changed nothing’: Sabalenka
    Wimbledon organisers banned players from Russia and Belarus last year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher