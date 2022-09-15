Women's participation in Indian workforce low due to gender discrimination: Oxfam

The low participation of women in India's labour force is largely due to gender discrimination in terms of wages and opportunities, a report by charity organisation Oxfam said on Wednesday.

To close the gap in women's labour participation, the Indian government would have to offer incentives for better pay, training, skills acquisition and job quotas to prospective employers to encourage the hiring of women, said the report, titled India Discrimination Report 2022, and based on government data as well as Oxfam's own research.

India's female work participation rate was just 25% for 2021, according to federal government data, among the lowest for emerging economies.