As Latvia goes to polls, ethnic Russian population fears losing identity

Latvia's parliamentary election on Saturday could widen a growing rift between the country's Latvian majority and its Russian-speaking minority over their place in society, amid widespread national anger over former Soviet master Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The seven-month war has prompted efforts by Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins' centre-right coalition government to impose limits on the use of the Russian language in public life.

The extent to which these efforts will materialise is at stake in the election, with issues as such soaring energy costs and high inflation pushed largely to the sidelines amid questions of national identity and security concerns.

"What has been the problem for (Russian speakers), for the last 30 years, to learn the state language? If you didn't, you don't want to be a full member of the society", Rihards Kols, deputy head of the conservative National Alliance party, told Reuters this week.