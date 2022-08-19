Ukrainian vet, home on leave in Poland, reflects on horrors of war

He came across the corpses in Irpin in early March as his unit fought to liberate the Kyiv suburb from Russian forces.

"The child was attached to the mother and then both had been blown up," he said in his small apartment in the western Polish city of Wroclaw, where the family moved in 2019.

He also showed Reuters phone footage of a hospital he had visited in nearby Bucha, where the bodies of people of all ages had been laid out as part of the Ukrainian clean-up operation.

Russian forces are accused of committing atrocities while occupying the once leafy town outside the capital early in the near six-month-old war.

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in the war and called allegations that its forces executed civilians in Bucha a "monstrous forgery".