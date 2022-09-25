In the shadow of fear, Hindus in Bangladesh are set for Durga Puja celebrations

Achintya Das Titu prepares to celebrate the Durga Puja just a week away, but his mind is haunted by the shadow of violence that scarred his community a year earlier.

“Law-enforcement agencies and the administration have assured us of security during the celebrations. But the members of my community are still in trauma. The old wounds have not healed,” said Achintya, president of Cumilla Metropolitan Puja Celebration Council.

Four temples, seven puja venues and homes and shops owned by Hindus were attacked after a copy of the Quran was found at the makeshift puja venue in Nanuar Dighir Par, a neighbourhood in Cumilla, on Oct 13, 2021.

Still, the preparations for the puja at the same venue were on, but Achintya said last year’s violence clouded the festive mood.

Days after the Cumilla incident in 2021, Noakhali’s Begumganj, 65 kilometres away, erupted into similar anti-Hindu violence during the Durga Puja, the most important 10-day festivity for the community.

Hundreds of Muslim hardliners, with chants to kick off a “holy war” in the name of Islam, swooped on the Hindu worshippers and attacked the temples and their houses.

Later, Begumganj police said more than 200 attackers beat and stabbed to death a member of a temple committee in Begumganj.

Reports emerged steadily from across the country with details about how mobs desecrated idols and started riots against Hindu worshippers.

At least seven people -- five Hindus and two Muslims -- died in senseless riots across the country. Over 150 people were injured and dozens of temples and Puja Mandap, a makeshift arrangement for Durga’s worshipping, were desecrated and destroyed and Hindu homes were attacked in more than a dozen districts of Bangladesh.