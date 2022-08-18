In New Mexico, Muslims reject sectarian label for killings

National Muslim groups have linked the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico over the past year to sectarianism, but Muslims who knew the victims and suspected gunman point to revenge and personal feuds as possible motives.

Police last week arrested Afghan refugee Muhammad Syed, 51, as the prime suspect in the shootings of four Muslim men in New Mexico's largest city, Albuquerque. Syed, who is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Wednesday, has denied involvement. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Detectives said an "interpersonal conflict" may have driven the shootings of men of Afghan or Pakistani descent.