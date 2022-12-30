UN aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths will visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks and seek to meet the highest possible officials within the Taliban-led administration after it banned female aid workers, a senior UN official said on Thursday.

"We regret to see that there is already an impact of this decision on our programmes," Ramiz Alakbarov, UN aid coordinator in Afghanistan, told reporters in New York after the United Nations said that some "time-critical" programmes had temporarily stopped and other activities will also likely be paused.

He said women made up roughly 30% of aid workers and that they would not be replaced with men. Alakbarov also said the "humanitarian needs of the people are absolutely enormous and it's important that we continue to stay and deliver."

The United Nations has said that 97% of Afghans live in poverty, two-thirds of the population need aid to survive and 20 million people face acute hunger.

Alakbarov said UN officials were meeting with ministries to discuss the impact on aid programs and that a meeting with the health minister about the delivery of services for women and girls by female aid workers had been "rather constructive."