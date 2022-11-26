Women across Latin America march against violence in day of protests

From Buenos Aires to Bogota, women across Latin America took to the streets on Friday in marches to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, demanding more action from authorities.

In Mexico City, feminist associations marched down Reforma Avenue, one of the capital's main arteries, chanting with loudspeakers and smoke flares, flanked by hundreds of police with riot shields and protective vests.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who is hoping to become the country's first female president in 2024, had earlier this week called for a peaceful protest, but some wary activists arrived with helmets and goggles in case of tear gas.