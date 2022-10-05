Swedish MEP cuts hair during speech in solidarity with Iranian women

A Swedish member of the European Parliament lopped off her hair during a speech in the EU assembly in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran ignited by the death in morality police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

"Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger than the oppressors. Until the women of Iran are free we are going to stand with you," Iraqi-born Abir Al-Sahani said in the parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday evening.