    বাংলা

    Swedish MEP cuts hair during speech in solidarity with Iranian women

    Leading French actresses including Juliette Binoche and Isabelle Huppert have also cut locks of hair in protest over Mahsa Amini's death

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 11:05 AM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 11:05 AM

    A Swedish member of the European Parliament lopped off her hair during a speech in the EU assembly in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran ignited by the death in morality police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

    "Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger than the oppressors. Until the women of Iran are free we are going to stand with you," Iraqi-born Abir Al-Sahani said in the parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday evening.

    Then, taking a pair of scissors, she said "Jin, Jiyan, Azadi" - Kurdish for "Woman, Life, Freedom" - as she snipped off her ponytail.

    Leading French actresses including Juliette Binoche and Isabelle Huppert have also cut locks of hair in protest over Amini's death after she was arrested in Tehran on Sept 13 for "inappropriate attire".

    Iran's clerical rulers have been grappling with the biggest nationwide unrest in years since her death and protests have spread abroad including London, Paris, Rome and Madrid in solidarity with Iranian demonstrators.

    RELATED STORIES
    New Hindu temple with 16 deities opens doors in Islamic UAE
    New Hindu temple opens doors in Islamic UAE
    The temple, an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, has the capacity to accommodate 1000-1200 worshippers on a daily basis
    With trials in limbo, shadow of atrocities against Hindus hangs over Durga Puja in Bangladesh
    With justice delayed, shadow of attacks hangs over Durga Puja
    The delay in exacting justice over hate attacks during the celebration last year brings frustration to the religious minority
    574 girls raped in 8 months in Bangladesh: report
    574 girls raped in 8 months: report
    The National Girl Child Advocacy Forum publishes the report to mark the National Girl Child Day
    As Latvia goes to polls, ethnic Russian population fears losing identity
    In Latvia, ethnic Russian population fears losing identity
    Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has prompted efforts by Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins' government to impose limits on the use of the Russian language in public life

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher