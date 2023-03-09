Afghan broadcaster airs rare all-female panel to discuss rights on Women's Day

Afghan broadcaster Tolo News on Wednesday aired an all-female panel in its studio with an audience of women to mark International Women's Day, a rare broadcast since the Taliban took over and many female journalists left the profession or started working off-air.

A survey by Reporters Without Borders last year found that more than 75% of female journalists had lost their jobs since the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew in August 2021.

With surgical masks covering their faces, the panel of three women and one female moderator on Wednesday evening discussed the topic of the position of women in Islam.

"A woman has rights from an Islamic point of view ... it is her right to be able to work, to be educated," said journalist Asma Khogyani during the panel.

The Taliban last year restricted most girls from high school, women from university and stopped most Afghan female NGO workers.