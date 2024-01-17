In Germany, women CEOs at top firms become even rarer, study shows

The number of women at the helm of Germany's top companies is shrinking, according to a study on Wednesday that deals a blow to the government's aim for greater gender equality.

Female chief executive officers at Germany's 200 largest firms by revenue numbered nine in late 2023, down from 10 in 2022 and 14 in 2021, according to the study by the DIW economic institute.

"The CEO role is unfortunately still a bastion for men," wrote Virginia Sondergeld, one of the report's authors.