LGBT activists question Peru's response to trans man's death in Indonesia

Peru's foreign ministry issued a statement this week calling Ventosilla's alleged drug possession a serious crime in Indonesia and that transphobia had not been a factor in his arrest, but did not acknowledge he had later died while in custody.

"We reject and condemn the foreign ministry's statement," said LGBT activist Luz Manriquez at a small protest in Lima.

Manriquez said the government's statement was biased because it adopted Indonesia's position and did not demand an investigation.

"It lacks empathy because it does not recognize that a Peruvian has died in the hands of police from another country," Manriquez added.