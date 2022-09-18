Stung by criticism over Diana, Britain's royals show common touch

While the queen remained largely reserved throughout her 70-year reign, her son Charles has shown his emotions more readily. In his heartfelt first address to the nation since becoming king, the 73-year-old paid tribute "to my darling mama".

His children, including heir-to-the-throne Prince William, and their wives are more informal still in their interactions with people, reflecting younger generations' less deferential attitude towards the crown.

"The royalty is adapting to the changes in society," said Ishbel Orr, 66, who had been to see the queen lying at rest in Edinburgh before her coffin was flown to London ahead of her burial.

"Until Diana's death the royalty was stuck in their old habits. It was the jolt that they needed to be more approachable. You saw the way that Charles mixed with the crowd outside Buckingham Palace."

Robert Lacey, royal biographer and the historical consultant on Netflix's hit TV drama "The Crown", said that what was once seen as his weakness may now be Charles' strength.

"Charles always has been a more emotional person, worn his heart on his sleeve, much more than his mother, and he's been criticised for it. Well now, heart on the sleeve, emotions of mourning and dedication, he's conveyed those very well."