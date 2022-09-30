574 girls raped in 8 months in Bangladesh: report

As many as 574 girls aged up to 19 years have been raped in the first eight months of 2022, according to a report.

The National Girl Child Advocacy Forum published the report at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday to mark the National Girl Child Day.

Out of the victims, 84 were gang-raped and 43 of them had disabilities.

The Forum prepared the report with the help of Educo Bangladesh from newspaper and online reports