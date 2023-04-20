South Asia home to world's highest number of child brides: UN

South Asia is home to highest number of child brides in the world as increased financial pressures and school closures due to COVID-19 forced families to marry off their young daughters, according to new estimates released by UNICEF on Wednesday.

There were 290 million child brides in the region, accounting for 45 percent of the global total, the children's agency of the United Nations said, calling for more efforts to end the practice.

"The fact that South Asia has the highest child marriage burden in the world is nothing short of tragic," said Noala Skinner, UNICEF's regional director for South Asia, said in a statement.