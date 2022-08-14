Rushdie's stabbing highlights divisions in Iranian society

Many Iranians have turned to social media to show their anger and praise over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie at a lecture in New York state, with some conspiracy theories linking it to Tehran's nuclear talks in Vienna.

Rushdie remained hospitalised after he was repeatedly stabbed on Friday. His agent has said he is likely to lose an eye, among other injuries.

Authorities in Iran, where the author's novel "The Satanic Verses" had drawn death threats since 1989, have made no public comment about the attack. But hardline state media outlets have celebrated it with headlines like "Satan has been blinded".