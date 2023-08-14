In densely populated Dhaka, helpless animals face cruelty. Are things improving?

Heartwarming scenes of stray dogs being fed by a man, Ifti Rahman, often draw the attention of passers-by in the area next to T&T ground in Dhaka's Khamarbari.



Ifti has even employed a person to take care of the dogs, said his domestic help Nuru Mia.



Ifti’s father Fazlur Rahman is overseeing the matter now because Ifti is abroad, Nuru said.



Ifti’s story epitomises the humane character of an individual.



Yet, instances of dogs and cats being subject to cruelty without reason, including incidents of violence, are regrettably frequent.