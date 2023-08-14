In densely populated Dhaka, helpless animals face cruelty. Are things improving?

Heartwarming scenes of stray dogs being fed by a man, Ifti Rahman, often draw the attention of passers-by in the area next to T&T ground in Dhaka's Khamarbari.
Ifti has even employed a person to take care of the dogs, said his domestic help Nuru Mia.
Ifti’s father Fazlur Rahman is overseeing the matter now because Ifti is abroad, Nuru said.
Ifti’s story epitomises the humane character of an individual.
Yet, instances of dogs and cats being subject to cruelty without reason, including incidents of violence, are regrettably frequent.
In November 2018, actor Pran Roy filed a general diary at Khilkhet Police Station over an alleged incident of animal cruelty.
He accused two Chinese citizens residing in Pink City of stealing and consuming his pet dog.
The following year, another resident of Pink City, Sadia Salma, lodged a complaint with the same police station regarding the disappearance of eight dogs in the area, one of which had met an unnatural death.
In the course of investigating the complaint, the police came to know that two more dogs had died on that day.
Filmmaker Shahnewaz Kakoli described the unnatural deaths of three dogs in a span of two days as a “premeditated killing spree”.
Four years after the incident, Shahnewaz still feels the same way.
"At that time, a total of 11 dogs were found missing. If an investigation was conducted, it would have revealed the story of human cruelty towards animals. Those dogs were killed."
"Sadia was unable to follow up on the case she filed for personal reasons. She told us to continue the investigation. However, right after that, the pandemic began. We don't know what actions the police took regarding the case."
SI Sajal Sarkar of Khilkhet Police Station was investigating the incident but was later taken off the case.
"Sajal is no longer serving at Khilkhet Police Station. I don't know where he is working right now," said Kazi Sahan Hoque, chief of Khilkhet Police Station.
"That incident happened quite a few years ago. I have no information about that matter. Without knowing, I cannot make any comments.”
HAVE PEOPLE BECOME MORE EMPATHETIC?
When the pandemic began, many people, including actress Jaya Ahsan, started feeding stray dogs and cats with the streets almost empty and shops closed amid lockdowns.
Photos and videos of her action went viral on social media.
Jaya has always been vocal about animal welfare and has protested against the killings of animals.
The actress, along with two animal welfare groups, filed a writ petition with the High Court in 2020 to stop Dhaka South City Corporation's programme to relocate stray dogs.
After an initial hearing of the plea, DSCC stopped the relocation of dogs.
"Every living being is important for civilisation. Removing dogs from the city would be destructive. Every creature is necessary for our ecosystem. We have to live with dogs, foxes, snakes, birds, and frogs," Jaya said at that time.
Purnava Haq Siddique, a student of Jahangirnagar University who lives in Uttara, regularly feeds dogs and cats in her neighbourhood.
She had to endure criticism because of her kind action.
In July last year, Purnava’s home came under attack. Her father Professor Ratan Siddique is an award-winning playwright and former chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board.
“The attackers were saying that all the people at our home are atheists because the girl [Purnava] has pet dogs,” she told bdnews24.com at that time.
Now Purnava believes many people's perspectives are changing.
A good number of people have also refrained from making comments out of fear of police action, according to her.
“Initially, people used to give me strange looks, but now there has been a bit of a change."
Progga Paromita, another resident of Uttara, said empathy towards animals was growing among her neighbours.
Many of them now love the animals in their vicinity and also provide food to birds, she said.
CALL TO AVOID MISINTERPRETATION OF RELIGION
Some animal lovers believe that misinterpretation of religion is one of the reasons behind human cruelty towards animals, including dogs and cats.
"Some religious speakers say that it is wrong to keep dogs and cats as pets. Such wrong interpretations sometimes lead their followers to kill dogs,” actor Pran said.
“If they can have a positive view of all life forms, and understand the concept of compassion and unity among all beings, then people will become more empathetic. The government also needs to give importance to such matters."
Mufti Enayetullah, an Islamic scholar, said that cruel behaviour towards animals is not religious in any way.
"Harsh behaviour towards animals, birds, and other creatures is strongly prohibited in Islam. Islam teaches compassion towards all living beings.”
STRENGTHENING LAW ENFORCEMENT
In 2018, the incident involving Pran's dog being allegedly caught and eaten was not officially registered as a case by police.
Even though he demanded to file a case, police recorded it as a general diary entry.
Pran urged law-enforcing agencies to change their perspective.
"Most police stations in the country will not register such cases. It is essentially a matter of having the right attitude,” he said.
“When I tried to file a case, those who were present believed that it was not something important. If they had more empathy towards animals, they would have treated it as a case of animal cruelty and taken appropriate legal action."
Supreme Court lawyer Tanzim Al Islam said that if anyone kills an animal without reason, it will be considered an offence under the Animal Welfare Act.
"If anyone feels their safety is at risk due to an animal, they should inform the wildlife conservation department. They [the department] will handle the situation. One cannot take matters into their own hands and kill the animal.”
If someone behaves violently towards an animal, anyone can file a written complaint to the wildlife department, Tanzim said.
"The court will accept cases based on written complaints submitted by the director-general of the department or representatives authorised by him. The law also empowers mobile courts to adjudicate cases related to cruelty towards animals."
