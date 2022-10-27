    বাংলা

    Sightsavers and BBDN launch Standard Chartered Foundation-financed Futuremakers project

    Financed by the Standard Chartered Foundation, the project will support youths with disabilities in the labour market by equipping them with technical skills

    News Desk
    Published : 26 Oct 2022, 08:17 PM
    Updated : 26 Oct 2022, 08:17 PM

    Sightsavers and Bangladesh Business and Disability Network or BBDN have launched a project funded by Standard Chartered Foundation that will support youths with disabilities in the labour market by equipping them with technical skills.

    Inaugurated on Monday, the project under Standard Chartered Foundation’s Futuremakers programme will support 720 women and men with disabilities to learn new skills and improve their chances of securing a job or starting their own enterprises, without needing to relocate from their homes, according to a statement.

    Sightsavers and BBDN in association with Manikganj Disabled People’s Organisation to Development, Narayanganj Sadar Upazila Protibondhi Unnayan Parishad and Tangail Disabled Peoples Organisation to Development?????, started delivering an 18-month long project in July 2022 in three districts, Manikganj, Narayanganj, and Tangail.

    Md Mahfizur Rahman, managing director of SME Foundation, and Ardashir Kabir, president of Bangladesh Employers Federation, were present at the launch of the programme.

    When compared to their peers, youths with disabilities are much less likely to be employed or working in appropriate conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic has made them even more helpless, said Amrita Rejina Rozario, Sightsavers Bangladesh country director.

    “SME Foundation prioritises women and youth entrepreneurs in our programming, and we will tie up with Futuremakers by Standard Chartered to identify areas of joint collaboration especially identifying and providing training to youth with disabilities in the project districts,” said Mahfizur.

