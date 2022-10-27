Sightsavers and BBDN launch Standard Chartered Foundation-financed Futuremakers project

Sightsavers and Bangladesh Business and Disability Network or BBDN have launched a project funded by Standard Chartered Foundation that will support youths with disabilities in the labour market by equipping them with technical skills.

Inaugurated on Monday, the project under Standard Chartered Foundation’s Futuremakers programme will support 720 women and men with disabilities to learn new skills and improve their chances of securing a job or starting their own enterprises, without needing to relocate from their homes, according to a statement.

Sightsavers and BBDN in association with Manikganj Disabled People’s Organisation to Development, Narayanganj Sadar Upazila Protibondhi Unnayan Parishad and Tangail Disabled Peoples Organisation to Development?????, started delivering an 18-month long project in July 2022 in three districts, Manikganj, Narayanganj, and Tangail.