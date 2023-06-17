Polish LGBTQ march seeks to show strength as election looms

"Children should not be subjected to practices that are certainly harmful to them and can lead to psychological changes that will negatively affect them in adult life," PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said in May.

This view, which is regularly featured in state-run media, strikes a chord with many voters in the predominantly Catholic country. However, critics say the government is seeking to gain votes by stoking prejudice against a minority that already faces widespread discrimination.

For Herda, the fears some conservatives have regarding LGBTQ rights are unfounded. "We don't want to harm anyone," she said. "We just want to be treated equally."

In her view, education about LGBTQ issues is beneficial.

"It's not that someone will see a rainbow and say 'Oh, I'm gay now'," she said. "It's more that you are already gay inside and you know that. And showing it only makes it easier for us to come out and be who we really are and not be ashamed of ourselves."