Violence against women in Mexico rises to over 70%, study finds

Violence against women and girls in Mexico has increased over the last five years, the statistics office said in a survey that found seven in 10 of them reported experiencing some form of violence.

"Violence against women continues to be a challenge in the country and constitutes a public health problem," the president of the national statistics agency INEGI, Graciela Marquez, told a news conference on Tuesday.

Mexico's soaring rate of femicide - the killing of women and girls because of their gender - has sparked waves of protests. On average, some 10 women are killed every day and tens of thousands are missing.