SAFF football victory stirs hopes of emboldening women to ‘break taboos’

The achievements of Bangladesh’s female footballers, who have clinched their maiden SAFF Championship title, have come as an inspiration to break down social taboos surrounding women in Bangladesh, activists and prominent women say.

They feel the win has shown women can move forward braving all odds.

Bangladesh thrashed five-time finalists and hosts Nepal 3-1 to win the title in Kathmandu on Monday, having earlier edged defending champions India in the group stage.

The victory is expected to embolden women not only in sports, but also in every field. Women can wade through social challenges to make tremendous progress in their fields.

With equal opportunities as men, they can accomplish more.

Rights activist Maleka Banu sees the victory as not only a success, but a huge achievement in breaking societal taboos.

The footballers’ successful struggle to overcome various obstacles in society should also be celebrated, she said.

“As girls move forward, there is a tendency to pull them back. In such a hostile environment, the level they have reached is not only a success for themselves. They have brought great achievements to the country. They wanted to come in an open-top bus. Meaning they don't want to stay in a closed room. They want the world to be open to them.”