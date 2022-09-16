Meta Oversight Board objects to removing positive newspaper report on Taliban

Meta Platforms Inc's independent Oversight Board said on Thursday that Facebook should not have taken down a newspaper report about the Taliban that it considered positive, backing users' freedom of expression and saying the tech company relied too heavily on automated moderation.

Meta found the post on the Taliban announcing that schools and colleges in Afghanistan for women and girls would reopen in March violated Facebook's policies because it "praised" entities deemed to "engage in serious offline harms".

The company limited the newspaper's access to certain Facebook features after taking down the post.