Potential TikTok ban sends advertisers scrambling

The company faces growing calls from lawmakers who are pressuring the Biden administration to ban the app over concerns that Americans' user data could fall into the hands of the Chinese government.

In recent discussions with ad buyers, TikTok representatives have stuck to the company's current talking points. TikTok employees have played up ongoing plans to separate the user data of Americans and store it in the country. The data will be housed in a new division called US Data Security (USDS), which will be monitored by US tech company Oracle, an effort dubbed Project Texas.

At least one major ad firm held a call this week with TikTok sales representatives in an attempt to learn more detail about its data security practices. Though TikTok provided an overview of Project Texas, it was unable to answer more detailed questions about how it would block US user data from the Chinese government, said an executive at the ad firm, who declined to be named to discuss a private call.

Darren D'Altorio, vice president of social media at marketing agency Wpromote, said TikTok sent an email on Tuesday to note that it had launched a new website for USDS and included answers to frequently asked questions about the initiative.

In a section of the email titled "Can the Chinese government request TikTok US user data?" the company wrote that Project Texas "prevents inappropriate access to that data, including no approval mechanism by which US data would be shared with the Chinese government."

A TikTok spokesperson said the company is engaging with advertisers "in open, fact-based, and ongoing dialogue that includes providing regular updates and addressing questions about the ways we're working to build a trusted entertainment platform for users and brands."

Even with talk of a ban, most advertisers have not changed their spending plans on TikTok, media buyers said, because discussions of a ban have lingered since 2020 without any result.

TikTok CEO Chew plans to tell lawmakers on Thursday that the company has never, and would never, share US user data with the Chinese government, according to written testimony posted by the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee.

But it is a critical moment for TikTok, which has grown exponentially in importance to advertisers as the app's user numbers have surged in the two years since then-President Donald Trump first explored a ban of the app.