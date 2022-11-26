    বাংলা

    Elon Musk says Twitter's verified service with colours to start next week

    The Twitter CEO allotted gold for companies, gray for governments and a blue check for individuals including celebrities

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Nov 2022, 03:28 AM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2022, 03:57 AM

    Twitter Inc is planning to roll out its verified service next Friday with different coloured checks for individuals, companies and governments, after a botched initial launch led to a surge in users impersonating celebrities and brands on the platform.

    Chief Executive Elon Musk on Friday allotted colours for the categories - gold for companies, gray for governments and a blue check for individuals including celebrities.

    "Painful, but necessary," he said, adding that verified accounts will be manually authenticated before a check is activated.

    The revamped $8-per-month service will allow individuals to have a smaller, secondary logo of their organisations if verified by them, he said in another tweet on Friday. "Longer explanation next week."

    The social media platform on Monday delayed its relaunch to make it foolproof as the service is expected to help Twitter grow revenue at a time when Musk is trying to retain advertisers after buying the company last month for $44 billion.

    The subscription service, which was termed by Musk as a "great leveler", was paused on Nov 11 as fake accounts mushroomed, forcing the world's richest man to bring back the "official" badge to some users.

    For instance, one user pretending to be drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co had tweeted that insulin would be free, setting off a drop in the company's shares and forcing it to issue an apology.

    The turmoil led several companies including General Motors and United Airlines to pause or pull back ads on the platform. User growth on Twitter, however, is at an all-time high, according to Musk.

    RELATED STORIES
    A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of US President Donald Trump on a smartphone and a lit window in the White House residence in Washington, US, Jan 8, 2021.
    Trump not interested in returning to Twitter
    Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in a poll with 51.8% voting in favour of the former US president's reinstatement on the social media platform
    A 3D printed Twitter logo is seen in front of a displayed photo of Elon Musk in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
    Twitter employees start exiting after Musk's ultimatum
    Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, according to two employess
    Owner and CEO of Twitter, Inc. Elon Musk arrives at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, Nov 4, 2022.
    Musk's all-nighters at Twitter raise concern for Tesla investors
    Musk said he had worked through the night at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Monday and would keep 'working & sleeping here' until the social media platform was fixed
    Elon Musk's Twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022.
    Twitter Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week: Musk
    Twitter paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher