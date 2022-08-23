Twitter's former security head claims company misled regulators about bot accounts

Twitter Inc misled federal regulators about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts, CNN and the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing whistleblower disclosures by the social media company's former security chief Peiter Zatko.

Twitter executives don't have the resources to fully understand the true number of bots on the platform, and were not motivated to, CNN reported, citing Zatko's complaint.

The social media company is embroiled in a legal battle with Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk after the world's richest person said in July he was ending an agreement to buy the company in a $44 billion deal alleging it had violated the deal contract.