    বাংলা

    Twitter's former security head claims company misled regulators about bot accounts

    The whistleblower disclosures come as billionaire Elon Musk accuses the social media giant of hiding information about how it calculates the percentage of bots on the service

    Reuters
    Published : 23 August 2022, 02:33 PM
    Updated : 23 August 2022, 02:33 PM

    Twitter Inc misled federal regulators about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts, CNN and the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing whistleblower disclosures by the social media company's former security chief Peiter Zatko.

    Twitter executives don't have the resources to fully understand the true number of bots on the platform, and were not motivated to, CNN reported, citing Zatko's complaint.

    The social media company is embroiled in a legal battle with Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk after the world's richest person said in July he was ending an agreement to buy the company in a $44 billion deal alleging it had violated the deal contract.

    Musk has accused Twitter of hiding information about how it calculates the percentage of bots on the service. A trial is scheduled for Oct 17.

    The complaint by Zatko was filed last month with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice, as well as the Federal Trade Commission, according to the Washington Post.

    Zatko did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, while Musk could not be reached for comment.

    In January, Twitter said Zatko, a famed hacker more widely known as "Mudge", was no longer its head of security, two years after being appointed to the role.

    A Twitter spokesperson said on Tuesday that Zatko was fired from his senior executive role in January for "ineffective leadership and poor performance".

    "Zatko's allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders. Security and privacy have long been company-wide priorities at Twitter and will continue to be."

    John Tye, founder of Whistleblower Aid and Zatko's lawyer, said Zatko has not been in contact with Musk, adding that he began the whistleblower process before there was any indication of Musk's involvement with Twitter, according to CNN.

    Whistleblower Aid did not immediately respond to Reuters's request for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    'You'll be glad you bought a flamethrower': The tweets of Elon Musk
    The tweets of Elon Musk
    Musk has a history of being unconventional, posting irreverent tweets. Recently he joked about buying Manchester United
    Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts
    Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides real account proof: Musk
    The deal should proceed on its original terms if Twitter can provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, he says
    Twitter rejects Musk's claims that he was hoodwinked
    Twitter rejects Musk's claims that he was hoodwinked
    Elon Musk and Twitter headed to trial on Oct 17 after Musk sought to abandon his deal to acquire Twitter
    Elon Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter over $44 billion deal
    Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter over $44bn deal
    The lawsuit was filed hours after Delaware Court of Chancery ordered a five-day trial to determine if Musk can walk away from the deal

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher