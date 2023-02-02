Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way

Supernovas are not always so super. These explosions that mark the death of a star often are spectacularly energetic. But once in a while they are a complete dud.

Scientists on Wednesday detailed one of the duds - a massive star that had so much of its material siphoned off by the gravitational tug of a companion star in a stellar marriage called a binary system that by the time it came to explode at the end of its life cycle it could barely manage a whimper.

Its eventual explosion was so tame, in fact, that the collapsed star - now an incredibly dense object called a neutron star - remains in a docile circular orbit with its companion. A more powerful explosion at the very least would have resulted in a more oval-shaped orbit and even could have sent the star and its companion hurtling in opposite directions.