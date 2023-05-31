Private astronaut crew, including first Arab woman in orbit, heads for splashdown

An all-private astronaut team of two Americans and two Saudis, including the first Arab woman ever sent into orbit, headed for splashdown off Florida's coast on Tuesday, capping an eight-day research mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The SpaceX Crew Dragon vessel carrying the foursome, undocked from the ISS late on Tuesday morning to begin its 12-hour return flight.

If all goes as planned, the capsule will parachute into the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City, Florida, about 11 pm EDT (0300 GMT on Wednesday) following a fiery re-entry through Earth's atmosphere.