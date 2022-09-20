'Rocket mission': Five young men pursue a sky-high dream

They may have not gone to the same school or grown up in the same neighbourhood, but these five young men have one thing in common -- an insatiable passion for satellite technology.

It was this shared interest that brought them together when they first met each other at a space technology camp. It marked the beginning of an ambitious venture to build a rocket, or in their words, ‘rocket mission’.

In an exclusive sit-down with bdnews24.com, Md Shahadat Hosain Riyad, Md Mehrab Haque, Tahsin Hossain, Md Ekramul Hasan Chowdhury, and Abu Sayeed looked back on their journey so far and shed light on their dream project.

HOW IT STARTED

In 2018, Riyad launched his own start-up company called Spacelab. He participated in the Space Innovation Summit that year, where he decided to make a CanSat [soda can-sized satellite] and also, conduct the first drop test in Bangladesh. He already had the experience of mentoring at the NASA Space Apps Challenge.

Mehrab was a member of the team representing the Dhaka Division that became champions at the NASA Space Apps Challenge.