    বাংলা

    Scientists reveal hidden corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza

    The Great Pyramid was constructed as a monumental tomb around 2560 BC during the reign of the Pharaoh Khufu, or Cheops

    Reuters
    Published : 3 March 2023, 05:59 AM
    Updated : 3 March 2023, 05:59 AM

    A hidden corridor nine metres (30 feet) long has been discovered close to the main entrance of the 4,500-year-old Great Pyramid of Giza, and this could lead to further findings, Egyptian antiquities officials said on Thursday.

    The discovery within the pyramid, the last of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still standing, was made under the Scan Pyramids project that since 2015 has been using non-invasive technology including infrared thermography, 3D simulations and cosmic-ray imaging to peer inside the structure.

    An article published in the journal Nature on Thursday said the discovery could contribute to knowledge about the construction of the pyramid and the purpose of a gabled limestone structure that sits in front of the corridor.

    The Great Pyramid was constructed as a monumental tomb around 2560 BC during the reign of the Pharaoh Khufu, or Cheops. Built to a height of 146 metres (479 feet), it now stands at 139 metresand was the tallest structure made by humans until the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 1889.

    The unfinished corridor was likely created to redistribute the pyramid's weight around either the main entrance nowused by tourists, almost seven metres away, or around another as yet undiscovered chamber or space, said Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities.

    "We're going to continue our scanning so we will see what we can do ... to figure out what we can find out beneath it, or just by the end of this corridor," he told reporters after a press conference in front of the pyramid.

    Five rooms atop the king's burial chamber in another part of the pyramid are also thought to have been built to redistribute the weight of the massive structure. It was possible the pharaoh had more than one burial chamber, Waziri added.

    Scientists detected the corridor through cosmic-ray muon radiography, before retrieving images of it by feeding a 6mm-thick endoscope from Japan through a tiny joint in the pyramid's stones.

    In 2017, Scan Pyramids researchers announced the discovery of a void at least 30 metres long inside the Great Pyramid, the first major inner structure found since the 19th century.

    RELATED STORIES
    NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission, that includes NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates Sultan Al-Neyadi and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, launches to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, Mar 2, 2023.
    SpaceX rocket carries multinational crew toward space station
    The four-man team is expected to spend six months aboard the International Space Station conducting more than 200 experiments and technology demonstrations
    FILE PHOTO: Nicola Fox, Parker Solar Probe project scientist at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), speaks during a preview briefing on the NASA's Parker Solar Probe at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US, Jul 20, 2018.
    NASA names solar physicist as agency's science chief
    Nicola Fox, a former top scientist on the Parker Solar Probe mission studying the sun, succeeds Swiss-American astrophysicist Thomas Zurbuchen
    A Falcon 9 rocket is readied before launch on NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission, which will take four crew members to the International Space Station, from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, Feb 26, 2023.
    NASA, SpaceX postpone launch of next space station crew
    The US space agency and SpaceX cited a technical glitch concerning the ignition fluid used to start the spacecraft's engines
    Images of six candidate massive galaxies, seen 540 million to 770 million years after the Big Bang, are shown in this undated handout image based on observations by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, as one of them (bottom left) could contain as many stars as our present-day Milky Way, but is 30 times more compact. NASA, ESA, CSA, I.
    Galaxies spotted by Webb telescope rewrite understanding of early universe
    These galaxies, one of which appears to have a mass rivalling our Milky Way but 30 times more densely packed, seem to differ in fundamental ways from those populating the universe today

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher